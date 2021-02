The country's advertising watchdog has received 106 complaints about Ryanair's "jab and go" campaign.

The Sunday Times reports it's among just seven ads that have had more than 60 complaints since 2016.

The airline's already been forced to remove the ad in the UK, which encourages people to book holidays once they've been vaccinated

It followed more than 2 thousand complaints to Britain's Advertising Standards Authority.

File image: RollingNews