The PSNI has apologised after the arrest of a survivor of a loyalist gun attack at a memorial event on Friday morning.

Mark Sykes was arrested after arguing with officers who moved in on a small gathering of family members.

In a statement last night, Chief Constable Simon Byrne insisted officers "did not attempt to prevent the commemoration".

He says the Police Ombudsman's investigation is continuing - but what he saw on body camera footage was not good enough.

File image: PSNI logo