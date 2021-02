Deliveroo are communicating with Gardaí in light of recent attacks on delivery cyclists in Dublin.

That's according to Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery-Kearney who has met with senior management of the company.

It comes as Gardaí increased patrols in the north inner city last week, in response to a number of recent threats and attacks on delivery riders.

Senator Seery-Kearney says it is important riders contact Gardaí with their concerns.

File image: Deliveroo logo