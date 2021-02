The World Health Organisation's Special Envoy on Covid-19 says a global shortage in vaccines will likely remain for some months.

Dr. David Nabarro has also called on world leaders to commit to a "fair sharing arrangement" for the equal distribution of vaccines.

He says it's important countries realise leaving poorer nations with very little access isn't the right way.

Dr. Nabarro says there needs to be a global debate on what the priorities need to be:

Stock image: Pexels