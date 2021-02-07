Listen: 62 Yr. Old Man Charged With The Murder Of Mary O'Keefe.

A 62 year old man has been charged with the murder of mother of three Mary O'Keeffe whose body was found in a burning car in Co Cork last Thursday.

Michael Leonard of Hill Crest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick appeared before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court this morning.

Cork's 96FM's Fiona Corcoran reports:

Michael Leonard is charged with the murder of 72-year old Mary O'Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, Co Cork on Thursday February 4th contrary to Common Law.

During this morning's short court hearing, Det Sergeant James O'Shea said that he made no reply to the charge after being cautioned.

No application for bail can be made at District Court level in a murder case.

Judge Marie Keane remanded him in custody to appear by video link at Cork District Court on Friday, February 12th next.

She also directed that all medical and psychiatric treatment by made available for him at Cork Prison.

The body of Mary O'Keeffe was discovered in a burning car in a wooded area outside Doneraile last Thursday afternoon.

The mother of three was from Dromahane near Mallow.

File image: RollingNews