Gardai are appealing for information following yesterday's car hijacking in Enfield.

A woman was sitting in her car, parked in the Moyfenrath estate in the town, at 5.45am.

Two men approached the vehicle, pulled her from it, and sped off in the direction of Kilcock.

Gardai have examed CCTV footage of the area, and say the men were seen walking on the ring-road before the incident.

Sgt. Ronan Farrelly is stationed at Navan.

He is asking anyone with information to come forward.