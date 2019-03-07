Listen: Kildare Senator Tables Bill To Cap Insurance Compensation Pay-Outs.

A Kildare Senator is tabling a bill today, aimed a capping personal injury pay-outs in order to help reduce insurance costs for individuals and businesses.

At present, compensation payments in Ireland are, on average, four times higher than in the UK.

The bill proposes that injury award levels would be set by the Justice Minister and agreed by the Houses of the Oireachtas

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says his bill would take the setting of protocols for pay-out structures from the judiciary