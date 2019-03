Three people have been found dead in suspicious circumstances at an apartment in Newry Co. Down.

The bodies of a man, woman and teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning at Glin Ree Court.

There's a large police presence in the area, which has been sealed off.

The PSNI says its investigation is at an extremely early stage and post mortems will take place later.

MLA Justin McNulty is at the scene;