6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Wall - Athy In Mourning Following Discovery Of Body Of Declan Reid.

: 07/03/2021 - 10:10
Author: Ciara Noble
river_barrow_in_athy_1_rollingnews.jpg

Athy is in mourning following the recovery of a local man's body from the River Barrow yesterday.

Declan Reid went missing last Sunday, after he and his son got into difficulty kayaking.

The boy was rescued from the water by a passer-by.

Garda divers recovered the remains of the 34-year-old man yesterday afternoon, following a 7-day, multi-agency search.

A post-mortem is to be carried out at Naas General Hospital.

Senator Mark Wall says the tragedy has come as a heavy blow to the whole town:

markwall.mp3, by Ciarán Halpin

image: Rolling News

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!