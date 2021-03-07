Listen: Wall - Athy In Mourning Following Discovery Of Body Of Declan Reid.

Athy is in mourning following the recovery of a local man's body from the River Barrow yesterday.

Declan Reid went missing last Sunday, after he and his son got into difficulty kayaking.

The boy was rescued from the water by a passer-by.

Garda divers recovered the remains of the 34-year-old man yesterday afternoon, following a 7-day, multi-agency search.

A post-mortem is to be carried out at Naas General Hospital.

Senator Mark Wall says the tragedy has come as a heavy blow to the whole town:

image: Rolling News