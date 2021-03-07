2 People Arrested In Co. Kildare, Allegedly En Route To Anti-Lockdown Protest in Cork.

2 people were arrested on the M7 In Co. Kildare yesterday, allegedly en route to an anti Covid-19 restricitons protest in Cork.

In total, 6 people were arrested during an operation targetting the protest.

2 men were detained at the demonstration in Cork city.

Gardai arrested four other people, three men and a woman. at a variety of locations, including at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint here in Co. Kildare.

The other arrests took place in North Cork & Co. Kerry.

The two individuals arrested in Co. Kildare were before a special sitting of Naas District Court yesterday evening.

The man & woman, both ages in their 30s, were arrested for failing to comply with Garda directions under section 31(a)(7) Health Act 1947, as amended.

Over 200 officers took part in the operation, which was a blend of local and national units, including the likes of the mounted unit and the Garda Helicopter.

The organisers had previously condemned the violence that took place last Saturday, in Dublin City centre.

Image: Garda Traffic/Twitter