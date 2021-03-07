KCC Yet To Receive Formal Taking In Charge Request Of Maynooth Estate.

Kildare County Council has not yet received a formal taking in charge request of Moyglare Hall Estate in Maynooth.

On Friday’s meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, Fianna Fail Cllr. Naoise O Cearuil, asked for an update on the issue.

KCC says the Development Control Section of the council, is liaising with the estate developer, Mycete Construction Ltd.

The council has supplied the developer with details of documentation required to begin the process of taking in-charge of the estate.

But, as of March 5th, KCC has yet to receive documentation on the issue.