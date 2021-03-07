6pm - 8pm
KCC Does Not Have Funding To Extend Emptying Of Bins Installed By Clane-Maynooth MD Tidy Towns' Groups.

: 07/03/2021 - 12:01
Author: Ciara Noble
Kildare County Council do not have the funding to extend the emptying of bins, installed by Tidy Towns Groups in Allenwood, Kilmeague & Robertstown areas, on a regular basis.

That was the update 3 Clane-Maynooth councillors received on Friday’s meeting on the Municipal District.

Social Democrat Cllr. Aidan Farrelly, Fianna Fail’s Daragh Fitzpatrick & Fine Gael’s Brendan Wyse, filed a joint motion on the issue.

KCC did say the current schedule for emptying bins is outlined in the council’s Litter Management Plan, and the council does not have the resource capacity to extend the service beyond what is currently provided.

