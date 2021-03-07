6pm - 8pm
KCC To Examine If Additional Road Markings Can Assist Motorists At Digby Bridge.

07/03/2021
Author: Ciara Noble
bridge_pedestrian.jpg

Kildare County Council is to examine Digby Bridge, in Clane.

Independent Cllr. Pádraig McEvoy asked the council to evaluate the vehicle road markings at the bridge, to help reduce speed & filter car crossings.

The Independent councillor noted the sightlines of approaching vehicles & pedestrian flows crossing vehicle routes, as a reason for examination.

The council responded to his motion at Friday's Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, by agreeing to examine the location to determine if additional road markings & signage, can assist in warning motorists of the narrow bridge.

