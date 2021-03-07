6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Happy International Women's Day to Our Kfm Team

: 07/03/2021 - 19:22
Author: Thomas Maher
International Womens Day Logo.jpg

Happy International Women’s Day (Monday) to our top Kfm team:  Chairperson Anna May McHugh, Financial Controller Catherine Wall, Head of Admin Dymphna Murphy, Traffic Manager Donna Dunne, Head of News Ciara Plunkett, Producer/Presenter Ciara Noble, Admin, Katie Murphy, Sport,Tara Byrne.

All doing a superb job year-round, all central to Kfm's operations, contributing enormously and professionally daily throughout the year!

Kfm is a proud signatory to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland SustainabilityCharter - among its aims to improve gender equality, diversity & inclusion #WD2021 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!