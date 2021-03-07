Happy International Women's Day to Our Kfm Team & Our Women Listeners

Happy International Women’s Day (Monday) to our top Kfm team: Chairperson Anna May McHugh, Financial Controller Catherine Wall, Head of Admin Dymphna Murphy, Traffic Manager Donna Dunne, Head of News Ciara Plunkett, Producer/Presenter Ciara Noble, Admin, Katie Murphy, Sport,Tara Byrne.

All doing a superb job year-round, all central to Kfm's operations, contributing enormously and professionally daily throughout the year!

And, we're not forgetting the tens of thousands of our women listeners who make Kfm what it is - Kildare's No.1 Radio Station. Thank you all! Happy International Women's Day to each of you!

"Sisters are doing it for themselves"!

Kfm is a proud signatory to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland SustainabilityCharter - among its aims to improve gender equality, diversity & inclusion #WD2021