Calls For Inclusion Of Public Facilities In New Celbridge Education Campus.

Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District been asked to call for KCC to include public facilities in Celbridge's new education campus.

Community Solidarity councillor Brendan Young has submitted the motion, requesting facilities be included in the plans "that can be shared with the local community" for the campus being built behind Donaghcumper Cemetery.

Councillor Young also requested that the plans to include publically-shared facilities be submitted to the Department of Education and any other relevant department.

Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District will address the motion at their next meeting, which takes place next Friday 12th April.

