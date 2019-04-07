Sunday Sportsbeat

Celbridge-Leixlip Council Asked To Consider Site For A Theatre In Leixlip.

: 04/07/2019 - 11:16
Author: Simon Doyle
leixlip_map.png

Celbridge-Leixlip Council have been asked to buy a site in Leixlip to be possibly used as a theatre for the community.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Neville has submitted the motion asking the council to consider acquiring the site at the corner of Galvans Cross.

Councillor Neville says the site could be used as a theatre, or other amenity, due to its central location in the town.

Celbridge-Leixlip Council will respond to the motion at their next Municipal District meeting, which takes place next Friday 12th April.

 

Stock Image.

 

