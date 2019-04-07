Sunday Sportsbeat

Six 'High Priority' Mobile Blackspots Identified In Kildare.

: 04/07/2019 - 11:51
Author: Simon Doyle
mobile_phone_1.jpg

Six major mobile phone blackspots have been identified in County Kildare.

That's according to new data released by Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development Seán Canney.

Minister Canney released figures this week from seventeen local authorities, who responded to a request from the department to provide a number of priority hotspots that need to be fixed in each county.

Kildare provided the joint-second lowest figure for blackspots; Sligo and Waterford recorded the lowest number with 4 each.

Minister Canney also said his department would work with each local authority to implement new infrastructure to blackspot areas "most in need".

 

Stock Image.

 

