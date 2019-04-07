KCC Received €85,000 In Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Funding.

Kildare County Council received over €85 thousand in outdoor recreation infrastructure funding last year, according to new figures.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring released the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme figures this week for 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, KCC received €85,684 for projects the council had submitted to the scheme, however, none of the funding has been drawn down to date.

However, Minister Ring noted that this funding was for medium or large-scale projects and the funding could only be drawn down when the projects are complete.

