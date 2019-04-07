Maynooth Says It Won't Set Up A 'Made In Athy' Campaign For The District.

Maynooth Municipal District has responded to calls for a 'Made in Athy'-style campaign to be implemented in the area, saying it has no plans to do so at present.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil had submitted a motion asking the council to do a similar campaign in the area, which has unveiled plaques in Athy to musical artists associated with the town.

Maynooth Municipal District released a report on the motion this week, saying it does not intend to replicate the project within the district out of courtesy to Athy-local Colm Walsh, who devised the campaign.

However, the report also said that it could be considered in the future, following the completion of the campaign in Athy.

