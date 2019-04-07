Sunday Sportsbeat

Listen: Garda Commissioner Harris Called To Explain PSNI Car Incident At Garda HQ.

04/07/2019
Author: Simon Doyle
There have been calls for the Garda Commissioner to clarify the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an unmarked PSNI vehicle at Garda HQ.

It's emerged an unmarked PSNI jeep, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on board, was damaged when it tried to drive into Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed there was an incident at the headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says the matter raises serious questions and Drew Harris owes the public an explanation:

 

Image: Rolling News.

