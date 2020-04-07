The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cabinet To Convenes Today As Focus Turns Towards Extension Of Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 04/07/2020 - 09:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cabinet_room_irish_gov_1.jpg

The Cabinet will meet later as the focus turns towards the possible extention of the current coronavirus lockdown.

The measure which includes the closure of schools, pubs and non-essential retail stores, is due to expire on Easter Sunday.

Adrian Harmon reports:

newstalk0045910.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!