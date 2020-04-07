The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Human Remains Found In Dublin Park Could Be Hundreds Of Years Old.

: 04/07/2020 - 09:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

Human remains found at a park in north county Dublin yesterday evening are thought to be hundreds of years old.

Gardaí were called out to River Valley Park in Swords about half past six yesterday evening.

A member of the public had discovered skeletal remains on the banks of the Ward River.

The body's been examined by a forensic archaeologist.

It's thought to date back to around the 15th century -- and may be related to a nearby burial ground.

Gardaí say there are no suspicious circumstances, and have referred the discovery to the National Museum.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!