Human Remains Found In Dublin Park Could Be Hundreds Of Years Old.

Human remains found at a park in north county Dublin yesterday evening are thought to be hundreds of years old.

Gardaí were called out to River Valley Park in Swords about half past six yesterday evening.

A member of the public had discovered skeletal remains on the banks of the Ward River.

The body's been examined by a forensic archaeologist.

It's thought to date back to around the 15th century -- and may be related to a nearby burial ground.

Gardaí say there are no suspicious circumstances, and have referred the discovery to the National Museum.

