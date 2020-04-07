The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: There Are 90 Covid 19 Clusters In Nursing Homes.

: 04/07/2020 - 09:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are now 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country.

The figure has increased sharply in recent days.

The HSE says limiting the spread is a key priority.

Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says a number of measures are being looked at:

