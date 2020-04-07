The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Holohan Says People Shouldn't Be Surprised If Covid 19 Restrictions Are Extended.

The State's Chief Medical Officer says the public shouldn't be surprised if restrictions on work and travel are extended beyond this Sunday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the Republic has risen to 174, after 16 more people were confirmed to have died from the virus.

There are now over 5,364 confirmed cases, of whom 175 are in Co. Kildare.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss further extending movement restrictions, but a formal recommendation won't be made until Friday.

However Dr. Tony Holohan says people will know before then if the measures will remain in place:

