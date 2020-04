Seventy men were refused permission to donate blood between 2017 and 2019 because they had sex with other men in the previous 12 months.

A total of 57 men weren't allowed give blood for a year, while 13 got permanent bans.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has released the details under the Freedom of Information Act.

Thomas O'Neill is the LGBT rights officer on Trinity College's students union - he disagrees with the current laws.

Stock image; Shutterstock.