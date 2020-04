The Social Democrats say they'll look at any proposal for coalition government produced by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

But co-leader Róisín Shortall says there are fundamental policy differences between her party and Fine Gael in particular.

She says there's a "democratic deficit" emerging bcause the Dáil isn't meeting regularly to hold ministers to account.

The Dublin North West TD says she's waiting to see the proposals.

