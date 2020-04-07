Listen: Kildare Has 3rd Highest No. Of Covid 19 Clusters In Ireland.

Kildare has the 3rd highest number of Covid 19 clusters in Ireland.

There are 260 clusters, nationwide: a cluster is where more than 3 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

67 are in nursing homes, 45 in hospitals and 32 are in residential settings.

More than 5,300 cases of the infection have been confirmed here and 174 people have lost their lives.

Dublin has the highest number of cases, followed by Cork and then Kildare.

President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, Dr Catherine Motherway, says some critical care units are under pressure.