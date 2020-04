The former CEO of the Russia 2018 organizing committee has denied taking bribes to secure hosting duties for the World Cup.

The US Department of Justice alleges that a number of ex-FIFA officials accepted bribes to vote for Russia and Qatar to host the tournament.

Disgraced former vice-president Jack Warner is alleged in an indictment to have received 5 million dollars to vote for Russia in 2010.

Alexei Sorokin claims the Russian bid was an innocent one and no bribes were taken.