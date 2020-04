Three people arrested in relation to a shooting in Belfast on Saturday remain in police custody.

36 year old Robbie Lawlor from Dublin, who was a suspect in the murder of Keane Mulready Woods, was shot in the Ardoyne area of the city.

Two men aged 33 and 30 and a 17 year old boy remain in custody.

A fourth person - a 27 year old man - was released without charge yesterday .

The PSNI says an extension of their detention was granted by the courts service yesterday.