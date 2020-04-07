Memorandum Of Understanding On Covid 19 Agreed Between Ireland & Northern Ireland.

Health Ministers from both sides of the border have formally agreed to strengthen co-operation in dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic.

It's after concerns were raised over different approaches being taken by the two administrations on the island.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish Government aims to facilitate greater co-operation on areas such as, public health messaging, research, ethics, and public health.

Other areas will be considered, such as procurement, where that is considered of mutual benefit.