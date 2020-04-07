The Night Shift

5 Men Due In Court In London Tomorrow, Charged In Connection With Inquiry In To Deaths Of 39 People Found In Essex Lorry.

: 04/07/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Five men are due before court in London tomorrow, charged in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 people in the back of a lorry in Essex in October last year.

They'll appear virtually at the Old Bailey in London.

25 year old Maurice Robinson, of Craigavon in County Armagh, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration at a previous court hearing is among those scheduled to appear.

Four other men will also face a number of charges in relation to the discovery of the bodies.

 

Image: Essex county/Wikipedia

