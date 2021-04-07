12 Patients Being Treated At Naas General Hospital For Covid 19.

12 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, an increase from 16 patients on the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm.

2 patients had been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, down from 3 people on the previous reporting period.

There were no vacant general care beds, down from 6.

There was no vacant ICU beds

11,057 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.