Listen: Naas Gardai Appeal For Witnesses To Assault & Collision Involving Red Renault Megane.

: 07/04/2021 - 11:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_2_via_rolling_news.jpg

Gardai at Naas are appealing for information on two incidents in the town yesterday, both involving a red Renault Megane.

At around 9am in the Monread area, a wheel came off the 05 Offaly registered vehicle.

It was thrown on to the road, and hit a passing car, which stopped.

The driver of that car got out, spoke to the Megane occupants, and was subsequently assaulted.

One person has been detained in connection with this incident but Gardai say others were involved and are appealing for witnesses.

In the second incident, a red Renault Megane struck a ditch on the Sallins Road.

The driver was seriously injured and is being treated at Naas General Hospital.

Superintendent Ollie Henry is appealing for witnesses.

wedollie.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Gardai at Naas may be contacted on 045-884300

 

File image: RollingNews

