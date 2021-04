232 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals this morning, including 12 patients at Naas General.

The national figure is the lowest since December 20th.

It's 11 percent down on yesterday morning's total, while its 21 percent lower than last Wednesday's total.

In the past 24 hours there were 13 admissions to hospitals, as well as 33 discharges.

In ICU overnight, there were 60 patients with the virus.

Stock image: Shutterstock