The IRFU have announced that ten per cent of its non-playing staff are to lose their jobs in a redundancy programme as the sport deals with the pandemic.

Up to 20 members of staff in administrative and performance roles are set to be laid off in both voluntary and compulsory redundancies.

The IRFU Annual Report for 2020, released in October, revealed that they had run a deficit of €35 million.

File image: IRFU logo