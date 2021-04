There are fewer Fire Service personnel in Kildare than in three other surrounding counties with lower populations.

The Minister for Housing, responding to a Parliamentary Question, notes 63 members attached to Kildare Fire Service.

In contrast, services in Meath, Wicklow and Laois have 72, 73 and 95 personnel, respectively.

Kildare Fire Service is, however, running a recruitment campaign for every station in the county.

File image: Kildare Fire Service logo