Listen: Oireachtas Cttee. Recommends Promotion Of Vitamin D For The Entire Population.

The Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, is recommending the promotion of the use of vitamin D supplements for the entire population as a public health measure.

It's aimed to reduce the risk of respiratory and other illnesses such as osteoporosis.

The committee also recommends the reduction or elimination of VAT on the supplement, to encourage its uptake.

Chair of the committee, Deputy Sean Crowe, says now is the time to start taking preventative steps to deal with illnesses such as Covid-19:

Stock image: Anna Shvets/Pexels