88 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland & No New Deaths.

88 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the past 24 hours.
There have been no Covid-related deaths.
97 patients are being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland for the disease, with 12 in ICU.
Stock image: Pixabay
Stock image: Pixabay
