M7 Junction 9A & Sallins By-Pass To Open On Friday Morning.

The Sallins By Pass, and the new junction on the M7, open on Friday.

These are the final two elements of a €110 million up-grade, which has seen the construction of the Osberstown Interchange and the widening to three lanes of the motorway from the ball at Naas.

Kildare Garda Division says the by-pass at Junction 9A will be operational from 11am on Friday.

These routes will provide improved access to Naas, Sallins, Clane & Kilcock and provide relief on existing local routes.

The new Sallins Link Road from the By Pass will remain temporarily closed to facilitate ongoing works at Millbank, Sallins

Image: road schematic/Kildare Garda Division