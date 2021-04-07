Listen: Restauranteurs Prepared To Explore All Options to Open Safely.

Restaurant owners says they are prepared to explore all options to open safely, including the use of vaccine passports.

However, the Restaurant Association of Ireland says a number of issues would have to be addressed in order to consider the move.

Vaccine passports are being considered by a number of countries with a view to allowing those fully vaccinated, resume activities currently subject to restrictions.

President of the RAI, Mark McGowan, says workers would have to be vaccinated along with customers:

Stock image: Shutterstock