Listen: Restauranteurs Prepared To Explore All Options to Open Safely.

: 07/04/2021 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Restaurant owners says they are prepared to explore all options to open safely, including the use of vaccine passports.

However, the Restaurant Association of Ireland says a number of issues would have to be addressed in order to consider the move.

Vaccine passports are being considered by a number of countries with a view to allowing those fully vaccinated, resume activities currently subject to restrictions.

President of the RAI, Mark McGowan, says workers would have to be vaccinated along with customers:

Stock image: Shutterstock

