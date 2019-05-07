Update On M7 Works.

From 9pm tonight, the left hand merge lane of the M9 northbound carriageway with the M7 eastbound carriageway, at Junction 11, will be closed.

It is part of the traffic management arrangements for the M7 Upgrade project.

M9 northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane approx 1km before reaching the M7 and then M9 traffic will merge with the M7 from the existing M9 right hand lane.

This arrangement will be in place until further notice.

A minimum of two lanes will be maintained on the M7 carriageway during peak hours of 6am to 10pm