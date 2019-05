Kildare's register of electors is open to new entrants until close of business today.

Those that have turned 18, or who may have moved house since the register was last open, can join the register, or make amendments to it.

The necessary form, RFA1, is available at all libraries, post offices and Garda stations in Kildare.

It must be returned to Kildare County Council.

A referendum, local and European elections take place on May 24th.