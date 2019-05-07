K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Town Road To Close For 5 Weeks.

: 05/07/2019 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

A Kildare Town road is to close for 5 weeks.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Grandbrind Ltd., says the closue will be in place on the Meadow Road, between the Tully Road and Main Street junctions.

The road will shut on May 20th, and is not scheduled to re-open until July 1st.

KCC says "The closure is required to facilitate road improvement & utility works at this location."

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling on the L-3005 Tully Rd. will be diverted via the L-7014, Bride St to Market Square.

Traffic travelling on the R-445 will be diverted via the L-7014, Bride St. at Market Square.

Diversionary routes, will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted Local Access will be maintained.   

 

Stock image: Pixabay.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!