Kildare Town Road To Close For 5 Weeks.

A Kildare Town road is to close for 5 weeks.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Grandbrind Ltd., says the closue will be in place on the Meadow Road, between the Tully Road and Main Street junctions.

The road will shut on May 20th, and is not scheduled to re-open until July 1st.

KCC says "The closure is required to facilitate road improvement & utility works at this location."

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling on the L-3005 Tully Rd. will be diverted via the L-7014, Bride St to Market Square.

Traffic travelling on the R-445 will be diverted via the L-7014, Bride St. at Market Square.

Diversionary routes, will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted Local Access will be maintained.

Stock image: Pixabay.