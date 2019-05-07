K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Rehab Group Says It Services To 3,000 People Are In Jeopardy Because Of Under-Funding.

: 05/07/2019 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rehab_group_logo.jpg

The Rehab Group is warning it will have to give the HSE 12 month's notice of termination of its entire care service due to funding problems.

The charity says vital services for 3,000 adults and children with disabilities are under threat, due to ongoing significant underfunding.

Representatives of the group are to meet Health Minister Simon Harris over their concerns today.

In a statement, Rehab Group says that after that meeting, a final decision will be made on whether to issue the termination notice.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!