Rehab Group Says It Services To 3,000 People Are In Jeopardy Because Of Under-Funding.

The Rehab Group is warning it will have to give the HSE 12 month's notice of termination of its entire care service due to funding problems.

The charity says vital services for 3,000 adults and children with disabilities are under threat, due to ongoing significant underfunding.

Representatives of the group are to meet Health Minister Simon Harris over their concerns today.

In a statement, Rehab Group says that after that meeting, a final decision will be made on whether to issue the termination notice.

