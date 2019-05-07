K Drive

Listen: Govt. Urged To Better Support 21,000 Kildare People With Asthma.

05/07/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government is being urged to do more to support people living with asthma, of whom there are an estimated 21,000 in Co. Kildare.

Nationally, one person dies from the condition, daily.

The Asthma Society says deaths related to the condition are increasinge, highlighting the need for every person living with it to have an Asthma Action Plan.

Its survey finds 60 per cent do not have their asthma under control, greatly increasing the risk of a fatal attack.

Sarah O'Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society, says more State support is needed:

Sarah O'Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society

 

