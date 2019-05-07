SIPTU Coca-Cola Staff In Ballina To Be Balloted For Industrial Action.

SIPTU members in the Coca-Cola manufacturing plant in Ballina in Co Mayo are set to ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action.

It's as part of their campaign to secure collective bargaining rights.

SIPTU organisers say their members believe they must take this step to persuade the company to engage with the union.

A ballot of all members in the plant will take place in the coming weeks.

Coca Cola is transferring 43 roles currently in Athy to Ballina, in a process scheduled for completion in December.

39 jobs are going at the Kildare facility.