The overnight closure of the Naas to Newbridge Road has been postponed.

It was to have been in effect, tonight and tomorrow night, between the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout and the Ladytown crossing.

The closure was to enable crossing works across the full width of the carriageway as part of the development of the M7 Newhall Interchange.

Contractors say the closure will not now proceed.

Image courtesy Google Maps.