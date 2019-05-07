Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Stabbing In Wicklow Due In Court This Evening.

A man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co Wicklow is due to appear in court this evening.

The man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Arklow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene a house in The Crescent in Meadowvale just after midnight, where a man in his 30s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to St. Vincent's University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case is due before Bray District Court at 5.30pm.

