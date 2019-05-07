K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Stabbing In Wicklow Due In Court This Evening.

: 05/07/2019 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co Wicklow is due to appear in court this evening.

The man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Arklow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene a house in The Crescent in Meadowvale just after midnight, where a man in his 30s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to St. Vincent's University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case is due before Bray District Court at 5.30pm.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!