Leixlip Festival Road Closures Confirmed.

Kildare County Council have approved road closures to facilitate the Leixlip Festival.
It takes place in the town during the June Bank Holiday weekend.
The Main Street from Pound Street junction to the traffic lights at Captain’s Hill junction will be closed on Saturday, June 1st from 1p.m. to 9 p.m, on Sunday, June 2nd from 1p.m. to 11.30 p.m.and on Monday, June 3rd from 1pm to 7pm.
The Arthur Guinness Square Car Park will close at 2pm on Friday, May 31st and won't re-open until 8pm on Monday, June 3rd.